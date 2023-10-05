Northside ISD hosts community event to discuss dangers of fentanyl, vaping

SAN ANTONIO – The Northside Independent School District hosted a community forum on Wednesday to talk to families about vaping and fentanyl.

About 50 people packed a room at the Northside Activity Center on Culebra Road.

Parents and their children listened as a DEA agent and a representative from the U.S. Attorney’s Office spoke about the dangers of fentanyl. The synthetic opioid kills about five Texans every day, according to the state’s health department.

KSAT spoke with Northside ISD parent Crystal Rivas, whose son is a student. She wants to know what to look out for because things are so different from when she was a kid.

“We didn’t have phones. We couldn’t do all of that. I’m glad my son still doesn’t have a phone. I’m proud of it. But he can still use Google Chat on his Chromebook, so if he wants to find a way to get it, he will,” said Rivas.

NISD leaders hope the meeting inspires parents to get help from the district if they think their child is in trouble.

