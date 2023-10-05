Past, Present, Future: A look at why Market Square is the heart of Latino culture in SA

SAN ANTONIO – Millions of people stop every year to eat, shop and dance the night away at Market Square, but it is so much more.

It’s truly the epicenter of Latino Culture in San Antonio.

Market Square is the third most visited location in the Alamo City and boasts dozens of shops and events.

Past

For more than a century the area between West Commerce and Dolorosa street has been home to some kind of market or plaza.

In the late 1800s, Market Square was located at Plaza De Armas by San Fernando Cathedral. It was then relocated to where it is now after decades of growth in the city.

Many families in the 1950s and 1960s would purchase spots to sell produce or home goods, including the Herrejon Family.

Jaime Herrejon told KSAT he recalls the day he asked to see where his parents worked.

“I was 8 years old and I kept pestering my dad and he said okay let me show you and I’ve been working here ever since,” Herrejon said.

His parents opened a produce shop in 1962 and it eventually evolved into Little Mexico Imports, which is still in the Mercado building today.

In the 70s, Market Square saw big renovations and dozens of shops, restaurants and food vendors became a part of it.

“It evolved because they wanted to make an incubator for people who want to open up small businesses, the American dream,” Yvette Ramirez said.

Ramirez herself grew up around Market Square and also now owns a shop inside.

Present

Currently, there are close to one hundred shops and vendors at Market Square, including Plaza Flowery.

It is run by Isabel Sandoval who sells handmade wreaths that are so popular, they ship all around the world.

Her one-of-a-kind pieces of art have become a staple and her artistic talent is something she is now passing down to her daughter.

“There’s a legacy behind it,” Veronica Sandoval said. “I think what’s very important here at Market Square is that people realize that what we sell here is not every day, it’s special.”

Beyond the vendors, the culture felt at Market Square is Puro San Antonio, something it prides itself on.

You can see that pride anytime an event is held as it usually features Tejano music or Mariachi music on one of the many stages that get set up.

“As part of the culture is for people to realize the struggle the hard work to make this what it is,” Herrejon said. “From nothing to something great and now to continue going forward so people can continue to learn what it means to be Hispanic.”

Future

Part of preserving the history at Market Square means investing in the future.

Projects are already underway.

More recently the area under Interstate 35 now features the city’s first urban park.

“It is our gateway to our neighbors next door and if we go outside now, it’s been rededicated and it’s now called “The Pass,” Ramirez said.

The streets around Market Square are also getting a facelift to make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

All much-needed improvements to keep Market Square a go-to spot for generations to come.