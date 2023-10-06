Weekend closures planned along Loop 1604, expect delays

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers should plan their commute ahead of time, especially along Loop 1604 this weekend. According, TxDOT there will be several closures along the corridor as part of the North Expansion Project.

There will be a full closure of the Loop 1604 main lanes, between the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp to the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp.

Drivers heading down I-10 westbound will also see a closure along the main lanes at the exit ramp/direct connector ramp to Loop 1604 eastbound. A closure will also take place along I-10 eastbound, at the Cloverleaf exit, to Loop 1604 eastbound.

These closures will allow for crews to apply hot asphalt pavement.

Expect a full closure of Lockhill Selma Rd. underneath the Loop 1604 intersection for “storm sewer crossing work”, according to TxDOT.

The closures will be begin on Friday, Oct. 6 and continue through Monday, Oct. 9. The work will begin at 9 p.m. and finish around 5 a.m.

Three segments are currently being constructed, and two others are still in development. The overall project stretches 23 miles along Loop 1604 from Bandera Road to I-35.

Part of the plan is to expand the number of lanes from four to 10.

TxDOT estimates 150,000 drivers commute along Loop 1604 each day. However, it anticipates the number will double within the next 20 years due to more growth in San Antonio.

