San Antonio pharmacy ordered to pay $275,000 civil penalty following allegations it unlawfully distributed opioids

SAN ANTONIO – A pharmacy on the Southwest Side was ordered to pay a $275,000 civil penalty following allegations from the U.S. government that it unlawfully distributed opioids.

The Department of Justice-Office of Public Affairs said a consent decree against Zarzamora Healthcare LLC, which did business as Rite-Away Pharmacy & Medical Supply #2, and owner Jitendra Chaudhary was filed this week.

The agreed consent judgment and permanent injunction resolved a January 2022 civil complaint from the U.S. government that claimed the pharmacy dispensed drugs in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

The pharmacy, located at 2716 SW Military Drive, denies the allegations, according to the judgment.

In addition to the $275,000 civil penalty, the pharmacy and Chaudhary are barred from dispensing certain opioid prescriptions.

The pharmacy and Chaudhary will also have to undergo monitoring for five years to ensure they’re complying with the Controlled Substances Act, according to the consent decree.

A news release from the Office of Public Affairs states the pharmacy repeatedly dispensed opioids and other controlled substances while ignoring red flags and “obvious indications that the prescriptions were not for any legitimate medical use.”

They were also accused of altering prescriptions to make it seem like they were in compliance with DEA regulations, the release states.

“The distribution of opioids and other prescription drugs by healthcare practitioners throughout the country has caused immense harm to our communities over the years,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said in the release. “My office takes this issue very seriously and will litigate against healthcare professionals when warranted.”

The DEA’s San Antonio District Office Tactical Diversion Squad investigated the case.

