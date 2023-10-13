Construction for new elementary school in Uvalde to begin next week

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new school, which will be located at Fourth Street and Leona, adjacent to Dalton Elementary, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 28.

UVALDE, Texas – In wake of the unthinkable tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde over a year ago, Uvalde CISD is moving forward with plans to build a new elementary school from the ground up.

The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation said it has raised 75% of the funds needed to build the new school, but donations are still needed.

With construction almost underway, Executive Director of the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation Tim Miller said the school should be ready by next year.

“While we are still needing donations to complete the school, we needed to start the construction of the school this fall so that it can be ready for the 25-26 school year,” Miller said.

The foundation was created shortly after the Robb Elementary mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers on May 24, 2022.

Not long after the shooting, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin announced plans for Robb Elementary to be demolished. It’s unclear when that will take place.

“We could never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back into that school ever,” McLaughlin said in a previous story.

According to the foundation, monetary gifts were provided by H-E-B and the Butt family, totaling $10 million to help jumpstart the new school project.

Last fall, the foundation began working with the Uvalde CISD Community Advisory Committee to form plans for the new school. In April of this year, those plans were approved by the Uvalde CISD Board of Trustees.

Anyone who wishes to support the foundation or learn more can visit its website here.