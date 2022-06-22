Robb Elementary School in Uvalde will be demolished, mayor says

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

UVALDE, Texas – Robb Elementary School, the site of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, will be demolished.

During a city council meeting Tuesday, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said it was his understanding that the elementary school would be demolished after speaking with the district superintendent.

“We could never ask a child to go back, or a teacher to go back into that school ever,” said McLaughlin.

It’s just one of a number of revelations the public learned on Tuesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw revealed even more insight into the “abject failure” of response to the Uvalde shooting during a senate committee meeting.

Ad

Takeaways from McCraw’s Tuesday testimony included bombshell information regarding the timeline of the events that took place on May 24 — including the fact that there were a “sufficient number” of armed officers wearing body armor that could have stopped the rampage just three minutes after the shooter entered the building.

McCraw also revealed that the husband of slain elementary teacher Eva Mireles, who is an officer for the school district, tried to save Mireles, but was barred from doing so by law enforcement officials on the scene.

McLaughlin, however, is saying that he has yet to hear any updates and is being kept in the dark by law enforcement as investigations into the shooting continue.

Ad

“We’re in the dark just like you are, and we’re tired of it,” McLaughlin said.

Related news: