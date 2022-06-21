‘There is no coverup’: Uvalde mayor says city aims for transparency, but can’t comment on shooting investigation for legal reasons

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr., speaks during a special emergency city council meeting, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, to reissue the mayor's declaration of a local state of disaster due to the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary School. Two teachers and 19 students were killed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

UVALDE, Texas – As new information comes to light about law enforcement’s response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting, the Uvalde mayor said he and other city officials can’t comment about it due to legal obligations.

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety director testified in front of a House committee about the Uvalde shooting investigation, calling the response from law enforcement an “abject failure.” He also placed blame on the Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo, claiming he made “terrible decisions.”

Earlier in the day before the director’s testimony, an image surfaced online from the surveillance video inside Robb Elementary during the shooting, showing that officers were armed with ballistic shields, guns and other tools while in the hallway, ready to approach the gunman despite Arredondo’s orders to wait.

With these new developments in the investigation, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said, for now, the city will not be commenting on the investigation or releasing any records that pertain to the Robb Elementary shooting at the request of the district attorney.

Although the city has received many requests for the body cam videos, he said those requests and other investigative records should be directed to the DA and the Texas Dept. of Public Safety/Texas Rangers.

“The premature release of anything related to the May 24 Department of Public Safety (DPS)/Texas Rangers investigation or Critical Incident Review by the Department of Justice is a disservice to families who lost children or parents because the true facts need to come out once all investigations/reviews, which the City expects will be thorough and fair, are complete,” McLaughlin said. “To date, the DPS and the Uvalde County District Attorney has not provided the City with any information on their investigation.”

According to the mayor, information that has been released in the investigation that hasn’t come from the city of Uvalde is “incomplete.”

“The City of Uvalde and its Police Department strive for transparency every day and will evaluate release of City records related to this investigation when appropriate,” McLaughlin said.

The Law Firm of Denton, Navarro, Rocha, Bernal & Zech is representing the City of Uvalde during the course of the shooting investigation and prohibits “governing lawyers from providing or sharing any information about the legal representation of the City with members of the public, including members of the news media,” the mayor’s statement said.

“There is no coverup. Anyone who suggests the City of Uvalde is withholding information without legitimate and legal reasons is wrong and is spreading misinformation,” McLaughlin said. “There are specific legal reasons the City cannot release information at this time. For the past month, my number one priority is a transparent and thorough investigation to give our grieving families the answers they deserve. And, to hopefully prevent another community from having to live through a tragedy like this.”

In addition to being the Uvalde CISD chief of police, Arredondo was sworn in as a city councilman in a private ceremony the week after the shooting.

He has not made an appearance at a Council meeting and has largely been in hiding since the shooting.

Uvalde City Council members are slated to vote Tuesday night on “granting a leave of absence from future council meetings to Councilman Pete Arredondo,” according to a meeting agenda.

