Texas Senate committee will meet Wednesday to discuss mental health and firearm safety following Uvalde massacre

The U.S. and Texas state flags fly outside the state Capitol building on July 12, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images) (Sergio Flores, 2021 Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas – A special Texas Senate committee is meeting Wednesday to discuss mental health and firearm safety following an explosive day of testimony on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s hearing starts at 9 a.m. You can view a livestream of the testimony in the video player above. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The committee met Tuesday to discuss school safety, police training and social media.

During that meeting, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw revealed a mountain of new details surrounding the Uvalde massacre that occurred on May 24.

Takeaways from McCraw’s Tuesday testimony included bombshell information regarding the timeline of the events that took place on May 24 — including the fact that there were a “sufficient number” of armed officers wearing body armor that could have stopped the rampage just three minutes after the shooter entered the building.

McCraw also revealed that the husband of slain elementary teacher Eva Mireles, who is an officer for the school district, tried to save Mireles but was barred from doing so by law enforcement officials on the scene.

The full recording from Tuesday’s committee meeting can be viewed below: