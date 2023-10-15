Thousands of survivors, supporters light up Hemisfair for blood cancer awareness

SAN ANTONIO – Hemisfair Park was illuminated with colorful lanterns as people gathered for research, advocacy and support for blood cancer patients.

The annual Light the Night Walk, held on Saturday night, brought together survivors and supporters to shed light on the darkness of cancer.

Thousands of people carried their lights to raise money and awareness for blood cancer.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society raised at least $800,000 to find a cure and improve the lives of survivors.

The red lanterns are for support, gold for remembrance and white for survivors. Each is a symbol of hope and celebration.

Maggie Rodriguez proudly held a white lantern, sharing a spark of hope.

“Remembering how I felt during treatment, how I felt when I was diagnosed and seeing all the support. The people who are here. The people who are walking just to be a part of it are just amazing,” Rodriguez said. “You can do it. If it’s possible for me, it’s possible for you.”