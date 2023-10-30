Metro Health shares safety tips for Halloween

SAN ANTONIO – As families gear up for a day of fun, costumes and treats, the City of San Antonio’s Metro Health team has some tips for a safe and healthy Halloween celebration.

Metro Health Environmental Services Manager Amanda Wilson said it’s always a good idea to inspect candy prior to children eating it.

“We want to make sure its commercially sealed. Parents should be looking for pinholes or tears,” Wilson said.

Wilson also said to look through your children’s goodie baskets when they return home from trick or treating to make sure the candy is not expired.

“Make sure they are not getting anything from people that make homemade goods. Unless you personally know that person, you may want to dispose of those,” Wilson said.

Halloween candy can also pose a choking risk to young children.

“You want to make sure small choking hazard for kids. Like if there are candy balls, gum balls, little toys, to make sure to take those out,” Wilson said.

Metro Health Oral Health Clinical Director Dr. Rebecca Davenport recommends portion control and eating the candy with a meal.

“The more time we are coating our teeth with sugar, the more caries we are going to develop. More cavities we are going to have. So, if we can have that with a meal, the food that you are eating helps clear it off. You are salivating more. Cleaner mouth,” Davenport said.

Also, don’t forget to brush your teeth after eating all that Halloween candy.