Chase from New Braunfels ends in crash on San Antonio’s north side; 2 burglary suspects detained

A police chase from New Braunfels to San Antonio ended with a crash on the North Side and two people detained.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday near Moonglow and Serenade Drive, not far from West Ramsey Road and San Pedro Avenue.

New Braunfels police said they spotted four burglary suspects in the car, which was stolen out of San Antonio, and chased it.

NBPD and SAPD’s Eagle helicopter followed it back to San Antonio, and the car crashed through a fence at Moonglow and Serenade.

The suspects bailed from the vehicle, but officers were able to find two of the four suspects.

At this point, it is unclear what charges they may be facing.

