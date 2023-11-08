New trailhead opens on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has opened a new trailhead that connects two parks on the Northwest Side.

The Stanley Spigel Trailhead is open at 8123 Guilbeau Road, just west of Bandera Road. It connects the French Creek Greenway on Mainland Drive to Nani Falcone Park on Mystic Park.

The new Stanley Spigel Trailhead opened on Guilbeau Road. (City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

A news release states the trails were built on about nine acres of land donated by the Spigel family in 2020. Stanley Spigel was a local businessman and philanthropist.

“My husband, Stanley Spigel, loved San Antonio and cared greatly for the quality of life in our city,” Barbara Spigel said in 2020. “He was a self-made businessman and made it a priority to give back to the community that had been so good to him. I know he would have been very pleased that this land is being donated to the City of San Antonio to enhance our parks system. He would hope that all who use this park enjoy its beauty and benefit from spending time outdoors.”

The trailhead includes a parking lot, drinking fountains, signage, bicycle racks, bicycle repair stations, trash cans and a port-a-potty.

NEW - Stanley Spigel Trailhead!

🌿 8123 Guilbeau Rd



The project features bio-swales that filter stormwater, accessible parking stalls, a drinking fountain, bike racks, bicycle repair station, landscaping, tree planting, and irrigation. 🙌



