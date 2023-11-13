Washing machine catches fire in Northeast Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to figure out how a washing machine caught fire at a home overnight.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 3100 block fo Knight Robin, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Harry Wurzbach Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a washing machine on fire. They were able to put it out quickly and without incident.

A battalion chief with the fire department said it was the first time he had seen a fire quite like this. There was no damage to the home.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio police both responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries.