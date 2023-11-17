If you’re heading to San Antonio International this weekend, plan ahead

SAN ANTONIO – Friday is the start of what the San Antonio International Airport expects to be its busiest travel period ever.

While planning a trip is stressful, figuring out how to get to the airport can be a headache, too.

“We’re expecting a lot of travelers. We’re expecting a lot of parking operations to continue,” explained Ryan Rocha, chief of operations at the San Antonio International Airport (SAT). “So we have a clear message for our travelers -- it’s plan ahead.”

Rocha says passengers should plan to be at the airport two hours before boarding time, not before departure.

There are many ways to get to the airport, like getting dropped off by family or friends or a rideshare.

Airport officials expect lots of people to drive themselves. They plan on opening overflow lots, typically used for busy periods like spring break and the holidays.

Before heading to the airport, you can check to see which lots have open spots.

If you want something closer and don’t want to wait for a shuttle, you can opt for valet parking.

You can reserve your spot online.