Project MEND collecting gently used medical equipment during Operation Drop-Off

Close-up of male hand on wheel of wheelchair during walk in park

SAN ANTONIO – Project MEND provides much-needed low-cost medical equipment to for people of all ages to maintain their independence and mobility.

The medical mobility equipment undergoes inspection, refurbishment and is then redistributed through the nonprofit’s Medical Equipment Reuse Program.

In July 2023, Project MEND held a city-wide collection drive to help replenish its medical equipment inventory. The generosity of the community surpassed the nonprofit’s expectations. Donations from the one-day event help Project MEND meet the needs of the clients on their waiting list.

However, the need for mobility items remains in high demand. Project MEND is looking for donations to help neighbors in our community thrive. Operation Drop-Off is a joint effort between Project MEND and three local organizations.

Donations will be collected until Dec. 1. Anyone with gently used medical items like wheelchairs, crutches, power chairs, rollators, tub transfer benches, and home hospital beds can bring it to the following VFW Posts:

VFW Post #76, 10 Tenth Street

VFW Post #837; 4436 Valleyfield Drive

VFW Post #7110; 600 Peace Ave. in New Braunfels

For more information about acceptable items for donation, scheduling a donation pick up or registering to become a client and receive medical equipment assistance visit www.projectmend.org.

Project MEND is the oldest, largest, licensed nonprofit medical equipment reuse facility in the state of Texas. The nonprofit is committed to improving the quality of life for individuals living with disabilities and illnesses through the refurbishment, reuse, and distribution of medical equipment and other assistive technology.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.