San Antonio Food Bank partners with foundation to increase food insecurity screenings

SAN ANTONIO – Antonio Perez said he’s always called San Antonio home.

“I’ve lived here all my life: 72 years,” Perez said. “I stick around with my own people.”

Perez said he loves this community and now relies on it daily for food.

“They give us enough portions to satisfy our needs,” Perez said. “You can probably ask anyone. Nobody will complain here.”

Perez gets his meals at the Madonna Center, a nonprofit that provides meals for families on the West Side. Millions of Americans face food insecurity each year, and in South Central Texas, the San Antonio Food Bank reports more than 50,000 of those people are senior citizens.

The Humana Foundation is investing $1.05 million in its partnership with the food bank to screen more seniors for food insecurity.

“We hope to make those seniors more secure, give them access,” Eric Cooper, the president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank, said. “It’s really targeting seniors that are low income, that are struggling with a health condition, but also struggling with food insecurity and how they might navigate the environment to get food.”

So how will it work? Cooper said it starts with identifying who is most at risk. He said the food bank is able to do this by working with its healthcare partners and by reaching out to nonprofits. That’s when Cooper said they’re able to build food stability with seniors.

“Ultimately, it’s about moving San Antonio to a healthier place,” Cooper said.

Roger Caballero, the executive director of the Madonna Center, said this is a necessity.

“$1 million can go a long way,” Caballero said. “They need it definitely here. No doubt about it. This community really will benefit.”

If you need help or are looking to join the San Antonio Food Bank’s assistance programs, click here.