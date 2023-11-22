ACS offering $25 adoptions for dogs, cats during ‘Black Furday’ event

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to ring in the holiday season with a new pet, Animal Care Services is offering discounted adoptions this Black Friday.

ACS says dogs and cats will be $25 during the “Black Furday” adoption event. The discounted adoption rate is only valid for Friday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All dogs and cats adopted from ACS go home sterilized with a first round of vaccinations and microchips.

Pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be viewed online by clicking here.

“Residents are strongly urged to make an informed decision before getting a new pet to find a companion that best fits their family’s lifestyle,” ACS said in a news release. Adoption counselors will also be available.

ACS is located at 4710 State Hwy 151. The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

For more information, click here.

