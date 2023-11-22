San Antonio councilwoman says pedestrian-friendly improvements coming to Castroville Road

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio councilwoman says work is being done to make a major road in a West Side neighborhood pedestrian friendly.

As part of KSAT’s Know My Neighborhood project, neighbors in Westwood Square told KSAT 12 News that traffic made Castroville Road dangerous to cross.

Earlier this month, San Antonio police installed speed trailers.

Jesusita Rios of the Westwood Square Neighborhood Association said they’ve been asking for the tool for months.

The speed limit on Castroville Road is 35 mph, but sometimes it feels like a racetrack.

“There have been near misses,” Rios said. “There’s accidents, you know, that happen all the time.”

While Rios said the trailer has made a difference, she worries about what will happen when it’s gone.

“Once the data comes in, are they actually going to follow through and look at everything strategically in order to implement a safe plan for our community?” she asked.

We took her question straight to District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo.

“We’ll be using the data and sharing that with the public works consultant for them to also have additional data,” Castillo said.

Castillo said part of improving Castroville Road includes getting rid of what’s left of the Pedro Romero Pedestrian Bridge.

In February, a dump truck crashed into the bridge, leaving behind two ramps to nowhere.

Castillo said it’s one of several projects in her district that was allocated money as part of the 2024 fiscal budget.

“We’ll get reimbursed by the insurance company for the contractor,” she explained. “But we secured the funding so that way we can move forward as soon as the plan, the recommended plan and improvements are materialized.”

A spokesman for the city’s department of Public Works said there are plans to design a traffic signal to go where the bridge is.

Rios said she’s happy something is being done, even if the progress isn’t going as fast as some cars on Castroville Road.