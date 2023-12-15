Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned building south of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters put out a fire at an abandoned building just south of downtown early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 4:50 a.m. at a commercial structure in the 3600 block of South Presa Street, not far from both South Cherry Street and Interstate 37.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found smoke and fire showing. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident. They did however, have to cut some burglar bars to get inside.

Fire officials said despite the burglar bars around it, someone was able to start the fire. No injuries were reported. The fire is now out, but there are still some hot spots that are causing smoke, firefighters said.

Crews are trying to find the source of the smoke, which appears to be on the top of the building.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 16 units answered the call.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.