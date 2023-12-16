Adopt a pet for free during Petco Love’s Mega Merry Adoption Weekend

SAN ANTONIO – National nonprofit organization Petco Love is teaming up with shelters and adoption centers all over San Antonio to find loving homes for animals.

Partnering with San Antonio Pets Alive! (SAPA), Petco Love is hosting the Mega Merry Adoption Weekend, Dec. 16 - Dec. 17, where adoption fees are waived for dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies.

This is for all SAPA locations and animals in foster care attending the events.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday, you can visit the San Antonio Pets Alive! Petco Love Adoption Center at 6001 NW Loop 410 to find a new member for your family or visit the onsite adoption locations.

See more details below: