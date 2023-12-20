72º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

KSAT Connect users share their Elf-on-the-Shelf photos

These elves sure know how to get into some trouble!

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Tags: KSAT Connect, Elf On The Shelf, Holidays, KSAT Insider
Elf on the Shelf photo submission from KSAT Connect user Sammie Olmeda. (KSAT)

The Elf-on-the-shelf tradition is one that many participate in every year. This year, we asked KSAT Connect users to share what mischievous activities their elves got into.

While some elves were wrapping trees with toilet paper, others got stuck in water bottles! It’s not too late to share your photo with KSAT Connect. Here’s a guide to get you started.

Check out some of the elf shenanigans down below.

MelRam

Who's ready for Winter Break?? I'm just waiting on my ride to get washed !!!

0
San Antonio
Sammie Olmeda

The Olmeda’s elf Jingle Bell. Clemmy and Zane love her

0
San Antonio
MelRam

Pepper made me do it!! (Wernli Elementary)

0
San Antonio
cynthiadeleon1268

Elf at BINGO !

0
San Antonio
City of La Vernia

Vern and Vernadette are hanging out with our Bear at city hall.

0
San Antonio
Corie2255

We have a mischievous Elf named Winter Sparklers.

0
San Antonio
Diana Palafox

Spurs Elf on the adult shelf (bev cooler).

0
San Antonio
Kat Anderson

Our Elf on the Shelf enjoys riding his bicycle lamp! Merry Christmas!

0
Pleasanton
KSAT Julie
0
San Antonio
rgarcia8547

My grandson Joshy as an elf on shelf!

0
San Antonio

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email