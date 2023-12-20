KSAT Connect users share their Elf-on-the-Shelf photos

Elf on the Shelf photo submission from KSAT Connect user Sammie Olmeda.

The Elf-on-the-shelf tradition is one that many participate in every year. This year, we asked KSAT Connect users to share what mischievous activities their elves got into.

While some elves were wrapping trees with toilet paper, others got stuck in water bottles! It’s not too late to share your photo with KSAT Connect. Here’s a guide to get you started.

Check out some of the elf shenanigans down below.

MelRam Who's ready for Winter Break?? I'm just waiting on my ride to get washed !!! Dec 16, 2023 0 San Antonio

Corie2255 We have a mischievous Elf named Winter Sparklers. Dec 7, 2023 0 San Antonio