KSAT Connect users share their Elf-on-the-Shelf photos

KSAT Connect users share their Elf-on-the-Shelf photosThese elves sure know how to get into some trouble!Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership ProducerPublished: December 20, 2023, 1:34 PMUpdated: December 20, 2023, 1:48 PMTags: KSAT Connect, Elf On The Shelf, Holidays, KSAT InsiderElf on the Shelf photo submission from KSAT Connect user Sammie Olmeda. (KSAT)The Elf-on-the-shelf tradition is one that many participate in every year. This year, we asked KSAT Connect users to share what mischievous activities their elves got into.While some elves were wrapping trees with toilet paper, others got stuck in water bottles! It's not too late to share your photo with KSAT Connect. Here's a guide to get you started.Check out some of the elf shenanigans down below.MelRamWho's ready for Winter Break?? I'm just waiting on my ride to get washed !!!Dec 16, 202300San AntonioSammie OlmedaThe Olmeda's elf Jingle Bell. Clemmy and Zane love her Dec 7, 202300San AntonioMelRamPepper made me do it!! (Wernli Elementary)Dec 16, 202300San Antoniocynthiadeleon1268Elf at BINGO ! Dec 10, 202300San AntonioCity of La VerniaVern and Vernadette are hanging out with our Bear at city hall.Dec 7, 202300San AntonioCorie2255We have a mischievous Elf named Winter Sparklers. Dec 7, 202300San AntonioDiana PalafoxSpurs Elf on the adult shelf (bev cooler). Dec 10, 202300San AntonioKat AndersonOur Elf on the Shelf enjoys riding his bicycle lamp! Merry Christmas!Dec 9, 202300PleasantonKSAT Julie2 hours ago00San Antoniorgarcia8547My grandson Joshy as an elf on shelf!Dec 9, 202310San Antonio