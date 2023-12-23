Video shows SAPD officers shoot man who fired at them during foot chase

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police on Friday released a video that shows officers shooting and injuring a man who they say shot at officers during a foot chase.

The incident happened on Nov. 28 near Interstate 35 and Somerset Road. Police said officers shot and wounded David Trevino, 47, after he fired a gun at them.

The SAPD-released video starts with dashcam footage of an officer on the access road of Interstate 35 speeding up behind a vehicle and activating the patrol car’s emergency lights.

An SAPD spokesperson said the traffic stop was prompted by the Covert Response Unit who observed a wanted suspect exit a building and enter the passenger side of that vehicle.

The car pulls to the left shoulder and a man jumps out of the passenger side window and runs into a field.

Then, in body-worn camera footage, officers are heard yelling at the man not to move and yelling at him to drop his gun. A gunshot is heard and the officer runs behind the patrol vehicle.

An SAPD spokesperson said a bullet fired by Trevino’s gun ricocheted off the patrol vehicle and struck an officer in the body armor on his chest. Several officers returned fire and shot the suspect.

Video from another officer’s body-worn camera shows several officers with guns aimed at the suspect as they yelled at Trevino to drop his gun. Then, multiple shots are fired.

The SAPD-released video ends with aerial footage from SAPD’s helicopter showing what police said was the suspect running in a field with several officers running behind him.

SAPD Chief William McManus said five of the six officers involved had been with SAPD for five years or less, and the other has 12 years on the force. They were placed on administrative duty, as per SAPD policy. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office will review the case.

An SAPD spokesperson said after Trevino was shot, the officers performed life-saving measures before emergency medical services arrived and transported him to a hospital.

SAPD officials said officers recovered his gun near where he was lying and said three other people in the car with Trevino were detained.

Trevino is a suspect in a shooting at an apartment complex that occurred two days before in the 200 block of Sandmeyer Street.

An SAPD report said that Trevino put gasoline in a generator that was located near his neighbor who was on his front porch and fired shots at it. The suspect then barricaded himself inside his apartment with a woman.

SAPD’s Special Operations Unit, which includes SWAT and hostage negotiators, was called to the scene. Trevino ultimately forced his way through his apartment and into another unit and escaped. The woman surrendered to SWAT officers.

Court records show Trevino is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the Nov. 26 shooting on Sandmeyer Street and the following charges for the Nov. 28 chase and shooting: Unlawful Carry of a weapon/felony conviction, possession of a controlled substance- 1-4 grams, evading arrest/detention, and aggravated assault against a peace officer. His bonds total more than $700,000.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to SAPD.

