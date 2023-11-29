SAPD officers shoot man with ‘extensive criminal history’ during foot chase, Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police shot a man who Police Chief William McManus said has an “extensive criminal record” Tuesday night on the South Side.

McManus said the man, 47, is believed to be a suspect wanted for an aggravated assault Sunday on Sandmeyer Street on the East Side that ended in a standoff.

SAPD got information on where the man was Tuesday and set up surveillance. Once he left in a car with three other people, officers tried to make a traffic stop, McManus said.

Once the lights and sirens went on, the man waved a gun out the window from the back seat of the car, McManus said.

The car stopped at Interstate 35 South and Somerset Road, where the man ran into an open field.

Six officers chased after him when the man pointed a gun at the officers, McManus said. The officers opened fire on the man, hitting him multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. None of the officers were hurt.

It was not clear how many of the six officers involved in the chase shot the man.

McManus said five of them have been with SAPD for five years or less, and the other has 12 years on the force. They will be placed on administrative duty, as per SAPD policy. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office will review the case.

The three other people in the car were detained.