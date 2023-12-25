2 families displaced, dog dies in house fires on Christmas morning

Two homes were damaged in a fire on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in the 9100 Johnny Reb Drive.

Two families were displaced on Christmas Day after a morning fire at two adjacent homes on the Northwest Side.

The fire started at around 5 a.m. Monday in the 9100 Johnny Reb Drive, not far from Whitby and Abe Lincoln roads

Neighbors told KSAT a fire started at a house, and flames spread to the home next door. The cause of the fire is unknown.

No one was injured but one dog died in the fire, according to the Red Cross.

Neighbors were at the site helping the residents salvage what they could of their belongings.

The estimated cost of damage is not known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.