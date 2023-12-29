Take your dog to the San Antonio Zoo on Sunday for ‘Dog Day at Zoo Lights’

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is going to the dogs on New Year’s Eve.
The zoo announced Sunday will be “Dog Day at Zoo Lights” when visitors can pay to walk their dogs through the zoo from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Zoo officials said the event is not only a way to enrich your pet’s life with new sights, sounds and scents, but it will also an an “extra touch” of excitement and curiosity in the lives of the zoo’s animal residents.
“Dogs are cherished members of our families, and we can’t wait for them to experience this enchanting event alongside the animal residents at San Antonio Zoo,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “It will be a day of pure magic where dogs, animals, and humans alike can revel in enrichment and excitement, creating unforgettable memories for everyone involved.”
Guidelines for Dog Day at Zoo Lights
- Here’s what you need to know if you want to take your dog to the zoo on Sunday:
- Dogs must have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.
- Dogs must be kept on a non-retractable leash no longer than 6 feet.
- Each dog must be accompanied by a designated adult.
- Admission tickets for one dog will cost $27.99 in addition to the cost of the adult handler’s admission ticket (or membership).
- Dog Day will be limited to the first 600 dogs.
- Dogs will not be allowed at Discovery PLAYce, Riverbank, Starbucks, All Aviaries, Butterfly House, Education Center, indoor restaurants, and animal encounters.