Daughter of 2022 road rage victim worries for her safety as suspects out on bond

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a man killed in a December 2022 road rage incident on Southeast Side is grateful police made a second arrest — but worry that the lack of jail time for the suspects puts their safety at risk.

Alberto Aguirre, 21, was arrested this week and charged with murder in connection to the death of Ines Quirogas.

Court records show Aguirre, and his co-defendant, Joe Longoria, posted bond and are on house arrest.

“(The suspects) are (spending time) and joking around with (their) family,” said Quirogas’ sister, Sara Alicia McDonald, while her family mourns their loved one.

“It was so hard,” said Joann Quiroga, Ines’ daughter. “I miss him so much. I miss his laugh. And I miss his jokes. I just miss him.”

She’s spending a second holiday season without her father.

“He would always be like, ‘Échale ganas, mijita’ and I don’t have that anymore,” she said, wiping away tears. “And it sucks because I’ve had so many hard days since that day.”

Quiroga was with her dad on December 15, 2022, when police say he was shot and killed in the 400 block of Lebanon Street.

San Antonio police said Quiroga was in his car and was blocked by two vehicles. Quiroga honked his horn and one of the vehicles, a Dodge Challenger, continued to drive east on Lebanon.

Quiroga drove around the Challenger and then stopped his car in front of it, police said.

Quiroga got out of his car, and Longoria exited from the passenger’s side of the Challenger. Police said Longoria then shot Quiroga, who was unarmed, and then got back inside the Challenger.

Quiroga died from his injuries a short time later. “I know what my dad, you know, getting off the car and confronting them was bad, too,” said Joann. “But what they did was worse because my dad was not armed.”

Joann Quiroga said knowing the two suspects in her dad’s murder are not behind bars puts her on edge.

“Why are they, you know, in house arrest when they should be locked up?” she said.

It’s why McDonald fears for her niece’s safety.

“I’m scared for her because they are, I mean, they’re out,” said McDonald. “They can show up at any minute.”

The women want peace of mind and justice for Ines Quirogas.

“I feel like justice would look like them being incarcerated,” said Joann. “They killed a man in cold blood.”