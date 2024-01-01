Vehicle thief points gun at man’s head, crashes into sidewalk fence, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say pointed a gun at a man’s head while trying to steal a vehicle on the far South Side on Sunday.

The incident occurred outside a home in the 1600 block of Socorro Street, not far from both Highway 281 and Loop 410.

According to police, a 21-year-old man found someone sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle that was parked outside the home. That’s when, police say, the car owner jumped through the open front passenger door window, just before the suspect crashed the vehicle into a front sidewalk fence.

Police said the suspect pointed a handgun to the man’s head, but the victim was able to push away the gun. The man used a knife from inside the car to cut the suspect somewhere on the right side of his body.

The suspect fled on foot southbound. Officers searched the area, but he has not been found.

The victim sustained minor injuries, but is expected to be OK.