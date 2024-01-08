Man stabbed by girlfriend’s ex in altercation at NW Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital following a stabbing on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 4900 block of Arbor Ridge, not far from Loop 410 and Callaghan Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, an altercation had broken out at an apartment complex after a man showed up to his girlfriend’s apartment and an ex-boyfriend was there. An argument happened in the parking lot and the ex-boyfriend stabbed the new boyfriend in the abdomen, police said.

The ex-boyfriend fled after the stabbing and has not been found.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. He’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.