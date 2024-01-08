Street racer was driving more than 100 mph with improperly restrained child in back seat, BCSO says

Leonard Santiago Estrada, 44, is facing charges of racing on a highway and endangering a child with a risk of bodily injury.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a driver who they say was racing at speeds over 100 mph with a child improperly restrained in the back seat.

Leonard Santiago Estrada, 44, is facing charges of racing on a highway and endangering a child with a risk of bodily injury.

In a Facebook post, BCSO said Estrada was caught racing another vehicle in the westbound lanes of the 8800 block of Interstate 10 East on Saturday. Both vehicles were traveling above 100 mph, BCSO said.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop, and Estrada pulled over in his Porsche while the other vehicle fled.

The deputy noticed a 6-year-old in the backseat of the Porsche. BCSO said the child was not in a child safety seat but had a seat belt on.

Estrada was taken into custody on Saturday. His Porsche was seized by BCSO and it will remain in police custody during the investigation.

“More importantly, the lesson to be learned in this incident is, if you get caught street racing, you will go to jail, and ultimately have your vehicle seized by law enforcement,” BCSO said. “The recent law change for street racing now authorizes law enforcement agencies to seize vehicles that are involved in street racing incidents.”

Records show Estrada was released from jail after posting bail.

