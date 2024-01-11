San Antonio firefighters find body while putting out dumpster fire

SAN ANTONIO – A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a body while putting out a dumpster fire on the city’s West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Southwest 36th Street, not far from Old Highway 90 and Cuellar Park.

According to police, firefighters had responded to a call about a fire in a dumpster in the parking lot of a gas station.

Police said fire crews found the body as they were going through the dumpster to make sure the fire wasn’t still smoldering.

SAPD said the body appeared to be a man. He has not been identified. Investigators say it looks like someone may have dumped the body then started the fire as a way to cover it up.

Homicide and arson detectives are now investigating. The convenience store nearby does have surveillance cameras, but its unclear if they captured anything that will help with the case.

There is no word yet on any suspects.