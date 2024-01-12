68º
San Antonio police officer arrested on child pornography charges, SAPD says

Officer Albert Sanchez is charged with possession or promotion of child pornography

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say an officer with 16 years on the force was arrested and faces child pornography charges.

Officer Albert Sanchez is charged with possession or promotion of child pornography after he admitted to a witness that he was having sex with minors.

The witness contacted police on Jan. 5, and Sanchez was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation.

Detectives with SAPD’s Special Victims Unit secured a search warrant for Sanchez’s cellphone on Jan. 8, where they found multiple explicit pictures of minors, police said.

Officers with SAPD’s North SAFFE Unit and the Special Victims Unit arrested Sanchez without incident Thursday.

Sanchez is suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

