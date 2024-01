SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot by car burglars early Monday morning on the Southeast Side.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Hatcher Ave.

San Antonio police said two or three people were trying to break into a car when they saw a woman in the window.

The car burglars then shot through the window twice, hitting the woman. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The car burglars were not caught.