Car dirty after winter weather? Clean is safer.

SAN ANTONIO – If you drove through dirty puddles or over salted overpasses in recent days, your car may look like it needs a wash.

It’s not just about appearances, though. It’s also a matter of safety, especially if your car is a newer model.

“That’s because those advanced safety systems need the sensors and cameras need to be clean and clear so they’ll work when you really need them,” said Consumer Reports Autos Editor Jon Linkov.

The one you probably use the most is the backup camera. Some models allow you to push a button, and wiper fluid automatically cleans the lens.

If not, do it yourself.

“Take a bucket of water, a little soap and you’re just going to want to go underneath and find the exposed camera,” Linkov said.

If your car has parking assist, wipe away any debris from the bumper sensors.

Rear body panels house blind spot monitoring radars, so you’ll want to clean those, too.

And many new cars have radar sensors behind the front grille, so keep that area clean.

If your car has “forward collision” or “lane departure warning,” you’ll need to pay extra attention to the windshield where the camera and sensors are usually mounted. If you don’t get it clean, those sensors may get triggered while you’re driving.

Some vehicles have a 360-degree camera system, and that can typically be found under the mirrors.

Other things you should do in the winter? Check your tire pressure monthly. A lot of sensors will show low pressure when the temperatures drop.