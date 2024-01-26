62º
CPS Energy electrical work will cause some outages, minor traffic delays this weekend

The outages and delays are expected to affect one intersection of Interstate 10

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

CPS Energy (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – If you live in or have plans Sunday on the Northwest Side, you may run into some delays along Interstate 10.

CPS Energy officials said Friday that it intends to replace old overhead electrical lines with a new primary line on the northwest sector of the I-10 Frontage Road near Heuermann Road. The delays will take place between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday while contractor crews add the new line.

The company said it has notified two businesses near the intersection of the upcoming repair.

Traffic control of the intersection will result in nine rolling stops that could last up to 15 minutes. A company official told KSAT Friday that contracted uniformed officers will direct traffic.

CPS Energy advises drivers to find alternative routes to avoid the area or any potential delays.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

