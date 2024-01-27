Man, 18, sentenced to 40 years for killing teen in March 2023

William Rivera was previously convicted of the murder of Justin Gonzales in the 289th Juvenile District Court.

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man convicted for killing a 15-year-old was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday.

Rivera fired a weapon out of the window of a stolen vehicle, striking Gonzales on March 13, 2022. Paramedics at the scene were unable to save him, and he succumbed to his injuries.

Rivera, who was 16 when he killed Gonzales, was certified to stand trial as an adult on Oct. 22, 2022.

Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales issued the following statement:

“William Rivera’s reckless behavior claimed a life and caused severe pain. This tragic incident emphasizes the danger when firearms fall into the hands of young individuals. Our deepest condolences go out to Justin Gonzales’ family, and we hope today’s verdict and sentence bring a measure of justice.”

