Cruise ship crew rescues two men stranded in kayak in Gulf of Mexico

Two men stranded in a kayak in the Gulf of Mexico were rescued by a Carnival Jubilee ship off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Two men stranded in a kayak in the Gulf of Mexico are counting their blessings after they were rescued by a cruise ship.

According to a news release, members of a Carnival Jubilee ship spotted the two men off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, and quickly rescued them.

The men were evaluated by the ship’s medical staff and given first aid and food.

The pair said their boat sank, and they used the kayak to stay afloat.

The ship’s team and Carnival’s Fleet Operation Center staff in Miami kept in close contact with Mexican Navy officials and arranged a transfer, which was completed shortly after the rescue.