Man taken to hospital after being found beaten, stabbed at Northwest Side motel, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after being found beaten and stabbed at a Northwest Side motel early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. at a Quality Inn and Suites, near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard.

According to police, EMS originally found the male victim beaten and stabbed and then called officers to the motel. The victim, however, told them the stabbing happened somewhere else.

SAPD said at this time, there is no suspect information or details as to what exactly happened. Investigators have since roped off the entire building where they found evidence, as they search for more clues.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for his injuries. His name, age and condition are not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.