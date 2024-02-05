5 dogs saved from mobile home fire in South Bexar County, firefighters say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Emergency Services District firefighters saved as many as five dogs from an overnight mobile home fire late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 10:40 p.m. in the 3800 block of Waterwood Pass Drive, not far from Interstate 37 and Elmendorf in South Bexar County.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a mobile home engulfed in flames. The quickly saved five dogs from a kennel area next to the mobile home, and worked to keep the fire from spreading to a vehicle and another structure nearby.

Fire officials said they got a quick knock down of the fire and there were no reported injuries. The residents of the mobile home were not home at the time of the fire.

Investigators believe the fire may have started in a chicken coop, but that has to be confirmed by the Fire Marshal. A damage estimate is also not currently known.

Bexar County Emergency Services District firefighters and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the call.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.