Teen facing multiple charges after stealing guns from fire marshal’s vehicle and selling them on Instagram, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after Bexar County officials say he broke into a fire marshal’s vehicle, stole weapons and equipment, posted photos and then sold them online.

Roger Joseph Sanchez is facing charges of firearm smuggling, burglary of vehicles, theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and two counts of theft of a firearm, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

He is the second suspect arrested in the case; Lazarus Ethan Garcia, 17, seen below, was arrested in December on the same charges. An image for Sanchez was not available as of Wednesday morning.

Lazarus Ethan Garcia, 17, is facing charges of firearm smuggling, burglary of vehicles, theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and two counts of theft of a firearm, records with the Bexar County Jail show. (Bexar County Jail)

According to a probable cause affidavit from the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office, Sanchez and Garcia broke into the marked vehicle of a Bexar County deputy fire marshal that was parked outside his home on Oct. 17.

The following items were stolen:

One Remington 12-gauge shotgun and shotgun shells;

One Sig Sauer M400 rifle with two fully loaded magazines;

One Overwatch Group rifle plate carrier with rifle plates;

One Avon M50/FM50 tactical gas mask.

The affidavit states they tested fingerprints on the vehicle, and one belonged to Garcia.

The fire marshal’s office reviewed his Instagram account and noticed “countless videos and photos” of guns, money and drugs. One video stated, “Free my dawgs and f*** the laws.”

On Oct. 17, Garcia posted a video of him wearing the stolen gas mask, plate carrier, shotgun and rifle slung across his body with a red bandana wrapped around the barrel, the affidavit states.

He also bragged about breaking into a “cop” car and talked about his involvement in the crime, which he said he committed with Sanchez.

Investigators looked at Sanchez’s account and noticed he also posted images and private messages that depicted the stolen firearms.

In a private message with another Instagram user, Sanchez said he sold some of the items and asked about six people for cash or trades, the affidavit states.

Investigators said he also traded the Sig Sauer M400 rifle for a Glock 19.

Investigators said that based on messages and images posted on Instagram, it appears Sanchez is “deeply involved in criminal activities related to stolen vehicles, firearms and narcotics.”

“His Instagram account provided valuable information that establishes his participation in the possession and distribution of stolen firearms,” the affidavit states.

He also posted other firearms and narcotics for sale and trade, authorities said.

The arrest warrant for Sanchez was issued last week, and the arrest warrant for Garcia was issued in December.

Sanchez was taken into custody on Tuesday and Garcia is awaiting indictment.