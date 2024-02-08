Houston-area woman faces federal charges for alleged participation in Capitol insurrection

HOUSTON – A 70-year-old woman was arrested and charged after authorities allege she entered the U.S. Capitol as a part of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Houston chapter confirmed the Monday arrest of Judy Fraize on its Twitter account Tuesday morning.

Judy Fraize, 70, has been arrested for her alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach. Fraize surrendered Monday at FBI Houston. This case is being prosecuted by the @USAO_DC.



Judy Fraize, 70, has been arrested for her alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach. Fraize surrendered Monday at FBI Houston. This case is being prosecuted by the @USAO_DC.

According to FBI documents, the FBI was able to obtain a search warrant through Google. Authorities found an account named “Judy Fraize” with a corresponding number and Gmail account. Agents were then dispatched to Fraize’s Houston-area home where they formally interviewed her.

In the interview, agents said she admitted to traveling from Dallas to Washington, D.C. to attend an event in support of then-President Donald Trump and entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Fraize also allegedly provided the agents with a video and a picture of herself she took on Jan. 6, 2021, outside the U.S. Capitol.

Houston-area woman accused of participating in Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol (FBI)

Based on Fraize’s clothing, agents were able to comb through video from closed-circuit television inside the U.S. Capitol and body cameras worn by members of the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to find Fraize in multiple instances. According to court records, Fraize was captured walking into the U.S. Capitol, the Capitol Rotunda as well as walking upstairs to the Capitol’s second floor, among other photos.

Fraize is facing federal charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building unlawfully, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and disruptive conduct in a Government building.