Beloved San Antonio ventriloquist passes away at 77

Beloved San Antonio ventriloquist, comedian and motivational entertainer Ignacio “Nacho” Estrada passed away on Jan. 28 at 77, leaving a lasting impact on the community. Known for his engaging performances at many South Side schools in the 1980s and 1990s, Estrada’s scheduled appearances were eagerly anticipated for the joy they brought.

Longtime friend Efrain Guerrero shared the news on Facebook, highlighting Estrada’s three-decade dedication to ventriloquism and his influential role, notably as the first Latino Ronald McDonald clown in San Antonio.

Estrada’s passing has saddened the community, prompting an outpouring of condolences. His death marks a significant loss, not only in entertainment but also in mentoring and inspiring others. His legacy, characterized by creativity, passion, and mentorship, will endure as an inspiration for future generations.

Reflecting on Estrada’s life reveals a multifaceted legacy — from a talented performer to a beloved community figure. His ability to connect with audiences, dedication to education, and mentorship efforts showcase a lasting impact beyond the stage.

His iconic performances, particularly with the character Maclovio, endeared him to audiences, showcasing his unique blend of humor and creativity. His catchphrase, “I’m Not Ready!” became a favorite, highlighting his skill in bringing characters to life.

Beyond the stage, Estrada dedicated his career to creating school routines for children, emphasizing his commitment to educational and inspirational purposes. Active in community events, he was key in mentoring upcoming ventriloquists, showcasing a deeper commitment to positively impacting the younger generation.

Estrada’s legacy as a talented ventriloquist, mentor, inspiration, and community figure will be felt for years. His journey from performer to legend is a testament to passion, dedication, and perseverance.

As we celebrate his legacy, we acknowledge the profound loss his passing represents. Estrada’s departure is a significant moment for ventriloquism and entertainment, yet his influence will endure, inspiring future generations. In remembering him, we are reminded of the power of art to connect, inspire, and bring joy.

