SAPD searches for driver involved in deadly racing crash on North Side

A driver was killed on Feb. 4, 2024, during a fiery car crash at Blanco Road and Briarcliff Drive, on the North Side. SAPD says the crash was caused by racing.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a driver allegedly involved in a deadly crash caused by racing.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 at Blanco Road and Briarcliff Drive, near Lockhill Selma Road.

San Antonio police said a driver, 30-year-old Daynier Bello-Vazquez, was heading southbound on Blanco Road in a Lincoln MKT at a high rate of speed when he struck a curb and a utility pole and crashed into a fence.

The Lincoln came to a stop in a backyard and caught fire. First responders arrived and found Bello-Vazquez in the car in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Crime Stoppers report states it appeared that Bello-Vazquez was racing alongside a white four-door sedan just before the crash.

The driver of the sedan returned to the scene but did not provide information or render aid, police said.

SAPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating that driver.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.