Driver plows into North Side residence’s fence, dies in fiery crash

Police say the driver’s vehicle came to a stop in a home’s backyard

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are looking into what caused the death of a man who crashed into a North Side resident’s fence.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Blanco Road and Lockhill Selma Road. A San Antonio Police official said the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle hit a fence before it caught fire.

Police, firefighters and first responders responded to the scene. Police said the driver was found under the vehicle in critical condition.

EMS attempted live-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

No one else was injured in the crash.

