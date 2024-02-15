DA’s Office reveals decision on death penalty in case of man accused of viciously attacking ex-wife, daughters

SAN ANTONIO – The man charged with attacking his ex-wife and two young daughters, killing one of them, found out he will be facing the death penalty when he goes to trial.

Stephen Clare has been charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He’s accused of shooting Mariah Clare and stabbing his two daughters on April 10, 2023. Willow Clare, his 11-month-old daughter, died as a result of her injuries.

In court Thursday, the state told 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez they would be pursuing the death penalty in this case.

The last time the death penalty was applied in Bexar County was the case of Otis McKane who was convicted of the murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane went to trial in 2021 and was found guilty and later sentenced to death.

This story is just developing, we will update the article when more information comes in.