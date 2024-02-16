Woman, 63, arrested for possession of 90K worth of heroin, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman in a joint operation for possession of 917 grams of heroin, a Facebook post from the department said.

Josephine Marroquin, 63, was arrested on Jan. 27, a BCSO spokesperson confirmed in an email to KSAT.

Marroquin’s vehicle was pulled over near I-35 and Loop 1604 on Jan. 27.

Deputies deployed a K9 on the car, which alerted them to the front of the vehicle.

Two cans containing heroin were located under the hood near the windshield, BCSO said.

The approximate value of the heroin was estimated to be $91,700, according to BCSO.

Bexar County court records indicate that Marroquin was released on a bond of $75,000 and is awaiting indictment. Her charges were for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, records show.