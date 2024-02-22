CBP seizes $117 million of meth at Eagle Pass port

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized the largest amount of drugs ever at a port of entry.

Six-and-a-half tons of methamphetamine, valued at $117 million, were taken at the Eagle Pass port of entry this past Sunday, the department said in a news release.

The seizure occurred on Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Camino Real International Bridge.

Officers searched a tractor-trailer carrying a “shipment of drying agent for piglets,” the news release said.

Following a search, CBP officers secured 13,101 pounds of meth from the trailer.

The drugs were seized, and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations are conducting an investigation.

CBP could not provide a photo of the seizure, as HSI was still conducting their investigation, a CBP public affairs officer said in an email.