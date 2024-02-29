49º
Man arrested for super aggravated sex assault had previous record of sex crime

Victim made outcry to parents

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Crime, Sex Assault
Mugshot: Andrew Bymun (BCSO/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody on an accusation he sexually assaulted a young girl under the age of 6.

Andrew Bymun, 38, is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child after the young girl made an outcry to her parents.

Bymun was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday morning with a bond set at $250,000.

Court records show Bymun had a previous arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child which was re-filed as a sexual assault for which he spent nearly 10 years in prison after pleading guilty.

