Man arrested for super aggravated sex assault had previous record of sex crime

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody on an accusation he sexually assaulted a young girl under the age of 6.

Andrew Bymun, 38, is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child after the young girl made an outcry to her parents.

Bymun was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday morning with a bond set at $250,000.

Court records show Bymun had a previous arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child which was re-filed as a sexual assault for which he spent nearly 10 years in prison after pleading guilty.