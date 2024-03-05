New Braunfels named Destination of the Year in Texas Travel Awards

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Travel Awards named New Braunfels the Destination of the Year for 2024.
New Braunfels took the top prize and won eight other awards, like Iconic Tourist Attraction and Best Shopping District, in the list, which highlights unique places and experiences across the Lone Star State.
“These awards are an honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the New Braunfels visitor industry—including hotels, lodging, attractions, organizations and businesses—who roll out the red carpet for visitors every day,” Tanya Pence, president of the New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a news release.
Also in the area, the San Antonio Zoo won Best Zoo/Aquarium, and places in the Hill Country won in different hospitality categories.
Submissions for the 2024 awards opened to the public in late 2023. Any Texas-based destination, business or event was eligible for an award. The awards were then selected by five judges.
Here are the San Antonio-area destinations that made the 2024 Texas Travel Awards:
Boerne
- Brewery: Cibolo Creek Brewing Company (Boerne)
- Live Music Venue | Small/Mid Market: Dog and Pony (Boerne)
- Unique Lodging | Small/Mid Market: The Kendall (Boerne)
Hill Country
- Distillery: Dripping Springs Distilling
- Hiking/Biking Trail: Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge (Marble Falls)
New Braunfels
- Bar | Big Market: Phoenix Saloon (New Braunfels)
- Community Event | Big Market: Thru the Chute Cardboard Boat Race (New Braunfels)
- Destination of the Year: New Braunfels
- Iconic Tourist Attraction: Gruene Hall (New Braunfels)
- Instagrammable Spot | Big Market: 8Sages – The Dolly Cottage (New Braunfels)
- Outdoor Activity | Big Market: Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch (New Braunfels)
- Shopping District: Gruene Historic District (New Braunfels)
- Under the Radar Activity | Big Market: Thru the Chute Cardboard Boat Race (New Braunfels)
- Winery: Dry Comal Creek Vineyards (New Braunfels)
San Antonio
- Zoo/Aquarium: San Antonio Zoo
