New Braunfels named Destination of the Year in Texas Travel Awards

FILE - Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Travel Awards named New Braunfels the Destination of the Year for 2024.

New Braunfels took the top prize and won eight other awards, like Iconic Tourist Attraction and Best Shopping District, in the list, which highlights unique places and experiences across the Lone Star State.

“These awards are an honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the New Braunfels visitor industry—including hotels, lodging, attractions, organizations and businesses—who roll out the red carpet for visitors every day,” Tanya Pence, president of the New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a news release.

Also in the area, the San Antonio Zoo won Best Zoo/Aquarium, and places in the Hill Country won in different hospitality categories.

Submissions for the 2024 awards opened to the public in late 2023. Any Texas-based destination, business or event was eligible for an award. The awards were then selected by five judges.

Here are the San Antonio-area destinations that made the 2024 Texas Travel Awards:

Boerne

Brewery: Cibolo Creek Brewing Company (Boerne)

Live Music Venue | Small/Mid Market: Dog and Pony (Boerne)

Unique Lodging | Small/Mid Market: The Kendall (Boerne)

Hill Country

Distillery: Dripping Springs Distilling

Hiking/Biking Trail: Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge (Marble Falls)

Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge. Image: Claire Hassler/USFWS, Public Domain (U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

New Braunfels

Bar | Big Market: Phoenix Saloon (New Braunfels)

Community Event | Big Market: Thru the Chute Cardboard Boat Race (New Braunfels)

Destination of the Year: New Braunfels

Iconic Tourist Attraction: Gruene Hall (New Braunfels)

Gruene Hall in Gruene, Texas. (Donovan Reese Photography / Contributor via Getty Images)

Instagrammable Spot | Big Market: 8Sages – The Dolly Cottage (New Braunfels)

Outdoor Activity | Big Market: Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch (New Braunfels)

Shopping District: Gruene Historic District (New Braunfels)

Under the Radar Activity | Big Market: Thru the Chute Cardboard Boat Race (New Braunfels)

Winery: Dry Comal Creek Vineyards (New Braunfels)

San Antonio

Zoo/Aquarium: San Antonio Zoo

Timothy and Uma at San Antonio Zoo (KSAT 2023)

