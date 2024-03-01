Splash pads open in San Antonio just in time for spring break

Pearsall Park aerial drone image of new playground-splash pad courtesy of Justin Moore with Texasbyair.com.

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re trying to find ways for your kids to stay cool during the upcoming heat, splash pads are opening up again around San Antonio.

The City of San Antonio said splash pads will open for the season on Friday, March 1, just in time for spring break. They will be open at different parks across town every day from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Splash pads are water playgrounds that typically have non-slip surfaces, which can be a safer option for kids. The water playgrounds have several fountains and nozzles that shoot water but leave little to no standing water.

Here’s a list of City of San Antonio-owned splash pads that will open on Friday:

In New Braunfels, Fischer Park’s splash pad will be open daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. starting on March 9. It is located at 1935 Hilltop Summit Road in New Braunfels. The splash pad closes on Oct. 31.

Other cities outside San Antonio have not announced the opening dates for their splash pads. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.