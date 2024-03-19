Chanclas y Cervezas announces A.B. Quintanilla as headliner for 2024 Fiesta event

Chanclas Y Cervezas festival: Saturday, April 20 at the Greenline at 2531 Sidney Brooks.

SAN ANTONIO – Chanclas y Cervezas has announced the music headliner for the 2024 Fiesta event.

A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia All Starz will perform at the fifth annual party, which will also include food, drinks, vendors, a petting zoo and games.

Chanclas y Cervezas is planned for 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at The Greenline, 2532 Sidney Brooks.

Lucky Joe, Rudi Gutierrez and Jerry DeLeon & Southbound are also slated to perform.

“Chanclas y Cervezas is back! Put your chancla throwing skills to the test with games and activities that honor the ever-versatile chancla (some activities have limited availability),” the event webpage on Live Brooks’ website states. “And don’t worry, your favorite cervezas are on deck as we jam out to live music.”

Tickets are on sale now for $15, and children 12 and under are free. Admission will increase to $20 at the gate.

Parking will be free.

Proceeds from Chanclas y Cervezas benefit Brooks Gives Back, a nonprofit organization that supports different initiatives and programs in the South and Southeast Side.